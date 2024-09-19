FIVE former pupils back at their former school as teachers and assistants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lily Jones, Jo Jones, Megan Davies-Williams, Charlotte McClure and Claire Round are all former pupils at Greenfields Primary School in Shrewsbury.

Now Lily and Claire have returned to teach at the school, while Jo, Megan and Charlotte are all teaching assistants.

Lily, who was at Greenfields from nursery until she left for secondary school in 2006, now teaches Year 6.

She said: “It’s been lovely to rejoin Greenfields, this time as a teacher. Everyone, both familiar and new faces, have been so welcoming and I’m excited about the opportunity to work at a place where I hold such fond memories.”

Charlotte was also at the school’s nursery and left Greenfields in 2009 before returning as a teaching assistant.

She said: “I enjoyed my school years and have many happy memories from my time here.

“I am so happy to be back. It’s lovely to be working alongside some of the teachers and teaching assistants who used to teach me, and I’m looking forward to creating more memories.”

Megan added: “I enjoyed my time at Greenfields as a child and now as part of a wonderful teaching team.”

Lisa Prior, headteacher at Greenfields, said: “It’s wonderful having so many former pupils returning to teach the next generation of children.

“It’s not unusual to have an ex-pupil back in a teaching capacity, but to have five at the same time is something a bit out of the ordinary.”