Paul Hurst issues rallying call for Shrewsbury forward

O’Brien’s time in Shropshire has never got going since arriving on a two-year deal in the summer of 2022.

He has since been on loan to Gillingham as well as playing for Sutton United – both in League Two.

But his loan spell with Sutton ended recently and he is now set to be a part of Hurst’s squad for the rest of the season.

“Yes, he will be part of the squad now,” Hurst confirmed.

“It will be my decision if he is straight involved in terms of the match day squad or not.

“But he is definitely available, and he will be treated the same as every other player in the squad.

“There are no issues with certainly me and Aiden, and I think I have got the feeling it has been blown out of context a little bit.

“All I would ask is you know the fans and everything is to get behind him the same as the rest of the players if he is on that football pitch for us.”

Hurst has been in charge for just over a week, but as ever with a new head coach, the slate has been wiped clean and there could be a chance for O’Brien to make his mark.

“Absolutely, that has been the message,” Hurst said when asked if it is a fresh start for the forward.

“We have had a couple of chats because there was talk about him perhaps going back out.

“But what I would say is that he has not once intimated that he wants to leave the football club, and I think that is important.

“I think again a lot of false stories can get out there. He has come in, I think he has enjoyed training and he is certainly popular within the group and there are no issues whatsoever.

“I am not trying to hide anything. So when someone conducts themselves in that manner I think it would be foolish to not get him involved, he has got ability and his career, in general, has been at a higher level.

“It has not worked for whatever reason, but circumstances can be very different for players.

“The formation might come into it or their personal side can come into it. So. as I have said, he is very much part of the squad, and if I feel it is right to involve him then he will certainly get that opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Town have announced that director and vice-chairman Paul Delves has stepped down with immediate effect.

A statement read: “The Chairman and the Board would like to thank Paul for his service over the past four years as he decides to focus on his multiple other business interests.

“Shrewsbury Town wish Paul well and every success in the future.”