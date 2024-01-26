Shrewsbury v Northampton - Who's out and who's a doubt

But with Matt Taylor being sacked last weekend, and Paul Hurst announced just a few days later, there have been no updates on the fitness of injured players.

Or have there been any updates on the status of their loan players, who are also injured.

When the press spoke to Hurst on Wednesday he had not met his Town players, so was most certainly not in a position to deliver an injury update.

This is the club's injury list based on the information available.

Marko Marosi 50 %

He was ruled out of the Peterborough game with a hamstring problem, but the severity of it is uncertain.

Elliot Bennett 50% chance

Bennett was ruled out last week with a slight calf tear and is not expected to keep him out for long, could be back for this one.

Dan Udoh 0 % chance

The forward picked up an injury during the game against Cheltenham, and Town will be without him for six weeks. But he has made positive strides on the road to recovery and may be fit enough to be on the bench.

Brandon Fleming 0 % chance

Currently back with his parent club Hull City, there are still plenty of question marks around where his future lies.

Tom Flanagan 0 % chance

He has been in the press box of late and caused quite a stir with his apparent criticism of his team-mates and the club's recruitment policy post-Wrexham. Still not fit.

Kieran Phillips 0 % chance

Town and Huddersfield are still in dialogue about Phillips' future. With Hurst only recently coming into post, most people are unsure what these players' futures will be.

George Nurse 0 % chance

Signed a contract extension earlier this month, which is great news, but in that statement, he said he is unlikely to feature before next season.