Shrewsbury Town in takeover talks with two potential buyers

Rumours over a potential takeover have been circulating online in recent months and in November chief executive Dooley said there were ‘expressions of interest’.

And speaking in the recent Supporters’ Parliament meeting on Wednesday evening, Dooley confirmed they are in talks with two parties over a potential sale, but insisted they are at a very early stage.

“There are two interested parties that we are in negotiations with, but again at this point, they are negotiations,” he said.

Dooley also said Wycherley wants to sell the club to people who will do the right thing by the fans.

Just before Christmas Dooley told the club’s Fan Engagement Panel that ‘it had become necessary for him personally (Wycherley) to support the club financially at this moment in time.’

And on Wednesday Dooley confirmed that finance director Duncan Montgomery is also putting his money into Shrewsbury.

“At the moment with the situation we find ourselves in there are two people within the boardroom that are financially supporting the club, and that is out there,” Dooley added.

“The chairman along with Duncan Montgomery are the people who are putting the money in every month to make sure we are sat here, and we can pay the wage bill.

“We are having these conversations, should the right people come to fruition of course these things would move on and that is the ultimate wish of the chairman, it has to be the right decision.”