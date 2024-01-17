Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor desperate for one thing

Salop have been on the hunt for some reinforcements since the January transfer window opened at the start of the month.

Town got off to a good start by bringing in Roland Idowu from Waterford, who play in the League of Ireland, and he has made two appearances so far – but otherwise they have been hard to come by.

And Taylor feels the window has been quiet in general to this point.

“Look I hope so because we really need it, “ he said when asked if there will be incomings before the Peterborough game. “We really need it. One thing I do know is it is not for lack of effort it is not for lack of trying.

“It is just we need almost that domino effect because the window itself has been quite quiet as a whole.

“I do not think there has been a huge amount of movement even outside of our football club.

“There will be a domino effect but listen we are doing everything we possibly can within our means to secure the players that we want.

“It is taking a little longer than everyone would want, that will be myself Micky and the chairman and also the supporters.

“And also ironically our players too, as we have still got injuries which is a problem that everybody has because we have got to keep believing that we will get the players in this month we want and that will help to make a difference.”

Taylor has made no secret of his desire to bring in forward players this month, with Wolves’ Nathan Fraser and Ademola Ola-Adebomi from Crystal Palace being their top targets.

But Fraser has been to Abu Dhabi with Wolves and with Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic both leaving Molineux this month and with Hwang Hee-Chan at the Asia Cup, it has thrown the move into doubt.

Meanwhile, Palace have said they will make a decision on whether Ola-Adebomi will be loaned now their FA Cup game against Everton has passed.

Town have other decisions they still need to make after they recalled Tom Bloxham from his loan spell at Morecambe last week.

Bloxham could not be involved in the 1-0 defeat at Stevenage in case he is to be sent out on another loan, but decisions about his future are set to be made soon with another temporary switch move in the pipeline. They also need to make their mind up about the futures of Brandon Fleming and Kieran Phillips – both at the club on loan. Both are long-term injury absentees.