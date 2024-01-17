Key talking points from tough run for Shrewsbury

The defeat against Stevenage was the latest disappointment – that loss made it six losses in the last seven games across all competitions.

As Town’s position gets even more perilous with a difficult trip to Peterborough coming up this weekend, we assess some talking points.

Pressure rising

There is no doubt the Town head coach Matt Taylor is now under huge pressure.

The best way to tell how a fan base is feeling is by their reaction at full-time, and the boos and chants rang out around the Croud Meadow as the fans showed their frustrations.

Taylor has said he understands the reaction of the fans and he is well aware the only way to get them back onside is through results.

But with Posh up next and an away record which has seen Salop score just three times on the road this season, getting a result this Saturday looks a tall order.