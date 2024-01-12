Shrewsbury v Stevenage: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

Town welcome Stevenage, a side who were on the receiving end of a cup upset themselves with a 1-0 defeat at Maidstone last time out.

The meeting earlier in the season was a physical encounter in a game where Town came out second-best.

One thing is certain boss Matt Taylor has a lot more options to choose from now. Roland Idowu made his debut last weekend, Jason Sraha made his first appearance since November and Tom Bayliss also made another cameo from the bench.

But the performance against Wrexham in the FA Cup was a good one, so will Matt Taylor change it up? Here is Ollie Westbury's predicted starting XI.

Marko Marosi

The Town number one will be in goal.

Morgan Feeney

The former Carlisle man has missed a chunk of the season through injury, but since regaining his place he has shown a calm head.

Chey Dunkley

Dealt with the dangerous Paul Mullin impeccably last weekend and will lead the team again.

Joe Anderson

With Jason Sraha coming on late into the game against Wrexham there is pressure on him to keep up performances.

Mal Benning

It was arguably Benning's best performance in a Shrewsbury shirt since he joined in the summer. He hit the bar with a wonderful effort too, so I expect him to keep his place.

Elliott Bennett

Bennett looks much more comfortable at right wing-back rather than in the centre of midfield.

Nohan Kenneh

He got his first goal recently and he was another player that did OK in midfield against Wrexham so he should feature again.

Carl Winchester

Perhaps he is more suited to the deeper lying midfield player and Perry has struggled a touch in midfield, could be a chance to give him a rest.

Jordan Shipley

Put in a couple of wonderful crosses last week and was generally pretty good against Wrexham. Town need Shipley to be at his best if they are to correct their goalscoring woes.

Tunmise Sobowale

Missed an absolute sitter against Wrexham but his athleticism and running power was noticeable.

Ryan Bowman

When Town press the ball high it suits Bowman more, they did it well against Wrexham, and I expect him to keep his place.

Formation 3-4-3

Subs: Burgoyne, Bayliss, Mata, Idowu, Sraha, Pierre, Perry