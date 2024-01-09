Ollie Westbury debrief: Toothless Shrewsbury need to start making their own luck

There was a lot of chatter about the game on Sunday in the press box post-match. Most national journalists seemed to be of the opinion that Town were unlucky to be on the wrong side of the result against their arch-rivals.

And in truth that was exactly the case. It was arguably, with the league win against Derby aside, the game where they have created the most clear-cut opportunities this season.

Town are a League One team, one clear-cut chance per game is not enough for them to expect to score, and at times this season if they have had one chance in a game, then that is all they have had.

To expect them to score every chance they get is not realistic – if they did they would not be playing at this level.

But they did more than enough to score a goal or two on Sunday in the derby and they were unfortunate to crash out of the FA Cup.

The problem is, that scoring goals has been a challenge all season – highlighted by the fact Town are now the lowest scorers in the division.

And the frustration of supporters is arguably born out of the overall picture than it is this one-off game against Wrexham.