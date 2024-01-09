Goal shy Shrewsbury recall attacker Tom Bloxham from Morecambe loan

The 20-year-old – who can also play on the wing or at wing-back – spent the first part of the campaign with the Shrimps, scoring twice in 31 appearances.

He comes back to bolster a squad that has recently lost striker Dan Udoh for six weeks with a knee injury.

Both of Bloxham's goals at Morecambe were winning strikes in the FA Cup negotiating the opening two rounds of the competition past Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

A statement from Morecambe read: "We'd like to place on record our thanks to Tom for all his efforts during his time with the club and we wish him well in his future career."

Bloxham made his league debut for Shrewsbury at the back end of the 2020/21 season – playing four times in the closing weeks.

He kicked on the following campaign by netting five goals in 41 appearances, before going goalless in 35 appearances last season and making the move to Morecambe.