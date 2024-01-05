Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Wrexham

It is the first meeting between Shrewsbury and Wrexham for almost sixteen years - and for the fans this clash means everything.

It is the first time Town will have played the North Welsh team since Hollywood movie star Ryan Reynolds and comedy actor Rob McElhenney bought the club for £2 million in November 2020.

Even though there is a break from their league campaign it is a game that Shrews will be desperate to win in front of a capacity crowd in Shropshire.

How will Matt Taylor's side line up?

Marko Marosi

The Town number one will be in goal.

Morgan Feeney

He played on the right side of the back three last week and was a menace from set plays. He will once again be in the team providing no injury mishaps.

Chey Dunkley