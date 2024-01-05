Matt Taylor reveals his 'demands' to Shrewsbury Town players before Fleetwood victory

Shrewsbury Town came in for some heavy criticism from supporters following back-to-back festive defeats at Cheltenham and Burton Albion in games which saw the ball be in the air more than it was on the floor.

Town lost both of these games away from home and were under increasing pressure with frustration's growing in the fan base.

But they bounced back in perfect fashion on New Year's Day with a 3-1 win over League One strugglers Fleetwood.

And the Town head coach has revealed he needed his players to trust each other more with the ball in the game against the Cod Army, who were playing under new boss Charlie Adam for the first time.

"It was much better," Taylor said about his teams style of play.

"I went after them a bit (the players) because I felt that Burton was a basketball game and that is not us.

"So I went after the players a bit and demanded that I wanted them to play more football. So if we are hitting line three (the centre forward) I have no problems.

"But I need us to play in the oppositions half. I need us to trust each other. I need us to circulate around the back.

"So if we are playing from Marko (Marosi) and he is hitting Ryan (Bowman) or the furtherest line away then what I want is that chaos, but how quickly can we get to control.

"So instead of just heading it back in like we did against Burton on Monday we took the ball down, we trusted each other more.

"They looked and it felt like a more of dominant performance because we made good decisions on the ball.

"I look at the stats and the possession we were probably somewhere in around where we are at our best so I am really pleased.

"They looked more confident."

Preparations for Taylor and his mean will now be well under