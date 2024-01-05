FA Cup: Recent head-to-head form in Shrewsbury's favour ahead of Wrexham clash

Town have been sustainably run over the last two decades under the stewardship of Roland Wycherley, occupying a place in League One for the last seven and a half seasons.

Wrexham on the other hand were relegated, from the Football League in 2008 and have spent 15 seasons in non-league.

That was until the Hollywood movie star Ryan Reynolds and comedy actor Rob McElhenney bought the club for £2million in November 2020.

Since their arrival, the Red Dragons have now made its way back into League Two – after winning the National League last season – and are now hoping for back-to-back promotions.

And courtesy of the oldest cup competition in the world, the sides are set to meet again at the Croud Meadow on Sunday.

In the most recent of meetings, Town have got the better of the side from North Wales, winning five out of the last six games, but that will count for nothing when they meet on Sunday.

We went back through Town’s last five wins against their rivals to see which familiar faces have created history in this fixture in a time gone by.

Shrewsbury 3 Wrexham 0 (April 2008)

The last time these two sides met, it was Town who came out on top in the derby with a comfortable victory over their rivals.

The game was the first win of the Paul Simpson era at the Meadow and it also pretty much condemned Wrexham to relegation as they finished bottom of the League Two table that year.

Kevin McIntyre, Darren Moss and James Constable managed to get on the scoresheet that day in a team also featuring Marc Pugh – a player who had two spells in Shropshire, most recently leaving the club in 2021.

Wrexham 0 Shrewsbury 1 (November 2007)

Town completed the league double over Wrexham that season, also beating them at the Racecourse Ground. Michael Symes was the man to score for Salop just before the hour mark. Despite the two wins over their rivals, it was a season with some upheaval for them as Gary Peters departed after three and a half years in charge.

John McMahon was then given care-taker charge before Simpson took over.

Wrexham 1 Shrewsbury 3 (February 2007)

A Leo Fortune-West brace guided Town to a comfortable victory. Fortune-West had put Town ahead in the eighth minute with a header. Asamoah then doubled Town’s lead before Fortune-West made it three.

It was a fiery affair with Steve Evans sent off for the hosts.

Current Birmingham City goalkeeper and former Wolves shot-stopper John Ruddy was in goal for Wrexham – who did win the return fixture 1-0.

Wrexham 1-2 Shrewsbury (April 2006)

A youthful Joe Hart was in goal for Town as they got the better of Wrexham in 2006. Wrexham’s Dennis Lawrence scored an own goal just three minutes in before Dean Bennett saw a red card after 15 minutes. Colin McMenamin then doubled Town’s lead before being sent off himself late on as the hosts pulled one. Dave Edwards, the Shropshire Star’s columnist, was in the Town team that day.

Shrewsbury 1 Wrexham 0 (January 2006)

Salop did the double over Wrexham in that campaign beating them 1-0 earlier in the season thanks to a Glynn Hurst goal in the 72nd minute. This clash was the first time the sides had played each other since the 2002/03 season. It ended up being a decent season for Town as they finished 10th taking 61 points from their 46 games. Wrexham finished a couple of places below in the 13th.

Wrexham wins

Town have not always had it their own way in the fixture, however. Wrexham got a 1-0 win at Gay Meadow in April 2007 – Michael Proctor with the winner They also prevented Town from beating them at all in the 2002/03 season. Wrexham won 2-1 at Shrewsbury thanks to a Lee Jones 90th-minute winner. And in the return fixture at the Racecourse Ground, there was a breathtaking 3-3 draw.