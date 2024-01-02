Shrewsbury Town defender pens new two-year deal after injury nightmare

The 24-year-old defender made 53 appearances in all competitions during his first year at the club - but has suffered back to back anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

He battled back from an injury at the start of last season but was hit with another ACL injury back in August on the same leg - in what boss Matt Taylor described at the time as a 'freak accident'.

The defender is set to return to full fitness at the end of this season - and ahead of that has been handed a new two year deal at the club.

Nurse has thanked the Salop fans for their support during a difficult two years - and is keen to cement his place in the side on his return.

He said: "I’m really happy. It’s been a tough couple of seasons for me so to get this over the line and cement myself here for a few more years is fantastic for me.

“Obviously, I’ve now sustained two ACL injuries so I want to say a huge thank-you to the Chairman, to Micky Moore and to Matt Taylor for sticking by me. I really appreciate it.

“I’ve also got to thank the fans who have been amazing with me, I’ve received so many messages of support so I want to say a huge thank-you to them.

“In terms of my recovery, it’s going really well. I’m working really hard to get myself back out onto the pitch.

“I’m five months post-op now so I’ve still got a bit to go.

“I probably won’t play until next season but I’m doing everything I can to get myself into the best possible shape.”

Nurse's current contract was set to expire in the summer - and the extension will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Salop boss Taylor has praised the defender's mentality and explained the contract is the reward for all the work he is put in during a difficult period of his career.

He added: "The one thing we knew would happen with George is that he was going to be tested mentally because it’s the second time he’s had the injury.

“But he’s been really resolute and every day at the training ground he has got a smile on his face.

“This contract is a reward for all his hard work during a really difficult part of his career and it shows just how much we value him as a football club.

“It also shows as a football club we are committed to doing the right thing.

“We look forward to seeing George regain full fitness as the season continues.”