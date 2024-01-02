Ollie Westbury debrief: Shrewsbury do talking on pitch - now they face the big challenge

And that is exactly what Shrewsbury Town did on New Year's Day - deservedly beating a struggling Fleetwood side 3-1.

For that, Matt Taylor, his staff and the players must get an enormous amount of credit.

There is no doubt that the festive period has been underwhelming. Two defeats to sides below them in the League One table added to the two home defeats against Peterborough and Portsmouth meant it was four consecutive losses in succession - enough for any manager to go under the microscope.

This period has been a battle for more than one reason. The results have not been good enough, that is obvious.

But the performances have been below par too. The squad has also been obliterated by an injury crisis which has wiped out almost half of their senior first-team squad.