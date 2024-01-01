Shrewsbury Town v Fleetwood - Match preview

The pressure is starting to ramp up on Matt Taylor, his coaching staff and the players after their fourth consecutive League One defeat in a row against a poor Burton Albion side.

The defeat led to loud boos and shouts of discontent from the fan base at full-time as they were, rightly so, unhappy with what they had seen.

Shrewsbury’s lack of goals – which is the joint lowest in the league with 14 – is starting to catch up with them as each time they fall behind it looks an awfully long way back.

Only in the 3-2 win against Reading at the beginning of November have they come from behind to win in a League One fixture.

And they now appear to have lost the resoluteness they had during the early parts of the season which enabled them to keep clean sheets and register five 1-0 victories.

That is not helped by the fact the last three goals they have conceded have been from set plays which is something you would argue is something that can be controlled.