Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Fleetwood: Three 7s as front line shines

Marko Marosi 7

Made a great save in the first half to deny Shaun Rooney and was unlucky that Fleetwood scored after another good save from a long-distance effort.

Elliott Bennett 7

Moved out to wing-back after playing in midfield against Burton. It was a good showing from Bennett who was tough in the tackle and physical.

Morgan Feeney 7

The defender is still waiting for his first Shrewsbury Town goal, but he was a real nuisance in the Fleetwood area, and he created the second goal and could have scored himself.

Chey Dunkley 7

Won countless headers in the Town area and managed to get himself on the score sheet too - he will be hoping for performances like that in the year to come.

Joe Anderson 6

Decent afternoon for Anderson too. Offers balance to the back three with his left foot. There were one or two stray passes, but in the main he was good.

Mal Benning 6

Has returned to the starting XI and has been solid as a left wing-back.

Nohan Kenneh 7

He scored his first goal in a Shrewsbury shirt after getting to a bouncing ball in the Fleetwood box. His all-round play was good as well as winning the ball back countless times in midfield.

Taylor Perry 8

He looked like Town's most comfortable player on the ball in the first half. He was playing in a slightly deeper role, and he kept it ticking over in midfield.

Jordan Shipley 8

Looked dangerous on the left, and produced a simply wonderful finish to get Salop's third goal of the afternoon.

Tunmise Sobowale 8

Found himself playing in an unfamiliar role on the right of Shrews' front three, but he was excellent providing a brilliant assist for Shipley's goal.

Ryan Bowman 7

Toiled away up front on his own, and did have a chance at the start of the second half but he was denied by Jay Lynch.

Subs: Tom Bayliss 6 (Shipley 70), Aaron Pierre (Sobowale 79), Max Mata (Bennett 79).

Not used: Burgoyne, Sraha, Loughran, Whitney.