Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town target Nathan Fraser at Croud Meadow for New Years Day clash with Fleetwood
Shrewsbury Town transfer target Nathan Fraser is in attendance for their New Year's Day clash with Fleetwood Town at the Croud Meadow.
Fraser, 18, is a big physical forward who has come through the youth ranks at Molineux.
But so far this season his playing opportunities have been limited with the forward only making three appearances for his parent club – and one of those was for the under-21s.