AFC Telford United front line excites Montel Gibson

The 26-year-old is the club’s top scorer this season with eight goals, while Reece Styche, Twariq Yusuf and Ricardo Dinanga have all made healthy contributions going forward.

And Gibson admitted the quality at the top end of the pitch makes him confident ahead of every game.

“Going forward Ricardo is class on the wing, going at defenders, putting the balls in the box,” said Gibson. “It’s never in doubt that we’re going to get chances in every game because we’re a real threat going forward.”

Gibson also reserved praise for strike partner Reece Styche, a personal friend away from football as well as on the pitch.

“Reece is very unselfish on the pitch, and he always says to me before every game ‘I’m gonna get you a goal today’,” he revealed. “Whenever the ball is in the final third we look for each other straight away and look to score goals.

“I do think that bond is massive.”