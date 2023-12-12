Elliot Thorpe prognosis revealed

The Luton Town loanee has hardly featured since he arrived in Shropshire in the summer on a season-long loan deal due to picking up a back injury during pre-season.

He did manage 90 minutes in Town’s EFL Trophy game against Walsall, but he has since suffered a setback, and Taylor says he is back with his parent club.

“Thorpey is back at Luton at the moment on rest,” he said.

“The plan is for him to come back into the group in some aspects this week. We are not sure what that looks like in terms of him building to get himself to a point where he is available. Again, it is not me being vague, but it is very much a pain threshold injury.”

But what the boss did confirm was that Thorpe has not got another stress fracture.

“So he has not got a stress fracture but what he does have is a slight re-occurrence of what the problem was previously,” he added.

“It is not a fracture, it just needs a period of him resting just to allow his body to recuperate and then it will be a case of stepping it back up again.

“Speaking to the physios here, and I am not an expert, but because of his age, he is probably not developed fully physically as of yet. While it is not uncommon, it is still quite rare within first-team football, it is more common the further down the age groups you go.”