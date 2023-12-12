Dave Edwards: Delving into stats shows important Shrewsbury takeaway

This Wycombe team are not what they were a few years ago, but it has always been a tough place to go and they would have been heavy favourites to go on and win that game.

Shrewsbury turned up with a gameplan, they are limited with what they can do with the players available at the moment and had to be hard to beat.

They had to really defend well at times with the amount of crosses that were coming into the box, but with the players in the team, it probably suited them.

Aaron Pierre is getting better with every game and Chey Dunkley is as well, they are happy for balls to be coming into the box so they can go and attack them.

On the whole, with some good saves from Marko Marosi, they defended really well, and they just needed one bit of quality to try and get a breakthrough.

It was a really well-worked goal, with Joe Anderson coming out from back and he does give you that on the left side of that back three.