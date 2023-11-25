Matt Taylor on Shrewsbury's 'sweet' response against Port Vale and Tom Flanagan update

Town were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat at the hands of Blackpool last weekend losing 4-0 at the seaside.

But Taylor's side showed great character to bounce back from that loss and beat Vale 2-1 at the Meadow this afternoon

And the boss was delighted with the way his side played and managed to get over the line.

He said: "Every result we have had this season I would argue has been hard-earned.

“It feels really sweet today. I questioned the players very honestly and openly during the week and what they have done is what they have done recently at home a lot and found a way to win a game of football.

“If I look at the aspects of the game in terms of did we keep the ball well enough? No, but we defended our box today, apart from that one set play, well.

“I am over the moon for Max Mata to get his goal which was long overdue, hopefully now what that does is give him the opportunity to kick on and get more goals and do what he was brought to the club for. I thought today he was really good.

“Dan Udoh scored a great individual goal he has done that now this season two or three times so really pleased to get the win and all credit to Port Vale they will be disappointed they haven’t got anything from the game with the number of chances they have had but I can’t remember Marko [Marosi] having to make an outstanding save.

“We conceded from a set play which is really disappointing but in terms of the reaction from the players from last week, the result and the performance to this week is really impressive.

"Now we have got to replicate what we do here away from home that is the biggest thing I can ask and I will continually drive the players to deliver that because Tuesday night we have got another big game coming up."

Injuries are really hurting Town though, and Tom Flanagan will not be available for the trip to Exeter after going off in the seventh minute.

Taylor Perry was also withdrawn at half-time with a tight hamstring.

He said: "Tom is in a knee brace we are fearing the worst, and it just seems at the moment that everything is going against us. We are picking up injuries that are not necessarily avoidable, what I mean by that is they are contact injuries.

"Taylor Perry has tight hamstrings, will he be available for Tuesday, we are hopeful, but the squad is thin in terms of those who are available at the moment.

"Worst case is that we travel to Exeter with two fewer players and best case is it is one. Tom Flanagan won't be involved and he is quite emotional at the moment as you can imagine."

Jason Sraha and Elliot Thorpe were not involved on Saturday either due to injury and Town will await to see if they can travel to Exeter.