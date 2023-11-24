Shrewsbury v Port Vale preview: Salop fired up and ready to go following ‘hard reset’

It has not been an easy start to the season for Salop and even though their league position is not disastrous – 16th and four points clear of the drop zone – it has been tough watching at times.

Salop have had an issue in front of goal all season, they have only managed to score 10 goals in their 18 League One games and they have not been able to find a remedy for that.

Their away form has been poor, and that has seen them lose seven out of the nine games they have played on the road.

They have shown in moments they can score goals, against league Two Colchester and Walsall in cup competitions they managed to sore three times and they did come from two goals down against Reading to win 3-2.

The pressure is beginning to ramp up on head coach Matt Taylor and so his side need to produce some performances and results.