Luton loanee Elliot Thorpe determined to make up for lost time at Shrewsbury Town

The 23-year-old arrived at Shrews from Luton Town in the summer on a season-long deal.

But the youngster picked up an injury in pre-season and was ruled out for a substantial period of time which has meant he has not yet featured for Town in the league.

But he got through his first 90 minutes against Walsall last week in the EFL Trophy win, and now he is hoping he can contribute to positive results for his team.

He said: "That is my game (getting forward). I set myself quite high standards so I expect that of myself.

"I just want to help the team as much as I can, play as much as I can, and hopefully, we can go on and get some more wins.

"Getting forward is my game, but the gaffer has been on me about looking behind and making sure I am doing that side of the game as well.

"He has been really good with me, and I want to improve myself as a player all-around so I know I can get forward so I have to work on both sides just as hard."

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy prospect did the first part of his rehab with Luton while he waited for the fracture to heal.

But once he was well enough to move around, he re-joined his Salop team-mates at their Sundorne training base to do the remainder of his fitness programme in Shropshire.

And Thorpe is living alongside a lot of his Town colleagues in Telford.

He said: "I am living in Telford, and a couple of the boys live quite close by. It was a very easy transition for me so I quite enjoy it.

"Telford is quite different to what I am used to at home, but I lived in Tottenham for four years so that was an experience."

"I feel if you can live in Tottenham for four years you can live anywhere," he joked.

Town need a positive result this weekend, and they welcome local rivals Port Vale to the Meadow. Their home form has been pretty good so they will they can maintain that.