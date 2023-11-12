Former Walsall and Shrewsbury man released from hospital

Chairboys boss Matt Bloomfield was visibly distressed after the League One game against Stevenage, saying it was a “really scary moment” when Leahy went down and was “unresponsive for a while”.

“Both Brandon Hanlan and Luke Leahy have been discharged from hospital and are resting at home,” Wycombe said in providing an update on the two players.

“The club treats head injuries in particular with the utmost caution and we thank those who handled the situation with dignity and respect, and those who have sent well wishes.”

Former Shrewsbury and Walsall midfielder Leahy went down after a clash of heads with team-mate Josh Scowen with the game already in stoppage time, forcing another lengthy delay while he received treatment before being stretchered off.

Leahy enjoyed successful spells at both Walsall and Salop before signing for Wycombe at the start of the season on a three-year-deal.

Stevenage won 1-0 at Adams Park to climb to fifth place in the table.