Shrewsbury Town handed Marko Marosi injury boost
Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Marko Marosi is fit to play in their League One clash against Reading.
The Salop number one went off injured during the 2-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday evening with a back spasm.
Harry Burgoyne then came on to make his first League One appearance of the season making an excellent save.
When asked on Thursday about the fitness of Marosi, head coach Matt Taylor said they were going to make a late call on the shot-stopper, but he has been passed fit to play.