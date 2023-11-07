Former Shrewsbury boss: No regrets at Grimsby return

Hurst, who managed Salop between 2016 and 2018, returned to the club he initially left to join Shrewsbury in 2020 and enjoyed a largely successful three years at the helm.

They included promotion from the National League back to League Two and a club-record FA Cup run to the quarter-final last season.

But a difficult start to the League Two season saw Hurst and his former Shrewsbury assistant Chris Doig relieved of their duties having dropped to 21st following a defeat to Doncaster.

Hurst said in an LMA statement this morning: "It is with deep sadness that I write this after leaving Grimsby Town Football Club. The club has been a big part of my life, as I have spent almost eight and a half years there over two spells.

"People often say that you shouldn’t go back in life but I’m glad I ignored that! Since re-joining the club at the beginning of 2020, it has been mainly a successful time. There has been many highlights and I feel very privileged to have been part of those.

"The play-off campaign which culminated in promotion back to the Football League was the most extraordinary set of games I have ever been involved in. I am not sure many people will ever experience such a dramatic run of games.

"Our first season back in the EFL saw us achieve our best league position in 17 years, finishing in 11th place, this is something I am very proud of.

"However, that paled into insignificance with our history making FA Cup run. Reaching the quarter-finals of arguably the biggest cup competition in the World was an outstanding achievement from the players. We became only the sixth fourth tier club to reach that stage and the first team in history to beat five teams from higher divisions along the way."

Hurst's side dispatched Plymouth, Cambridge, Burton, Luton and Southampton en route to booking a late eight date at Brighton's AMEX Stadium last term. They eventually exited after a gallant 5-0 defeat.

The 49-year-old has, on occasion, been linked with a return to Shropshire since his 2018 exit for Ipswich. He managed Scunthorpe in between spells at Portman Road and Blundell Park.

His 18 months at Shrewsbury brought two trips to Wembley in 2017/18, defeats to Lincoln and Rotherham in the EFL Trophy final and League One play-off final, respectively.

"Now for me it is a time for reflection and to see what the future holds," Hurst added. "I am sad to leave but also extremely proud of my time at GTFC. With the help of many of the people I have mentioned, the club has significantly improved since I returned, and I am sure it will continue to do so.

"I will always call myself a Mariner and I wish the club every success in the future. I am sure there will be exciting times ahead. Up The Mariners!"