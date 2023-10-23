Analysis: Shrewsbury fully deserve their day of Derby delight

Just over a fortnight ago, Matt Taylor’s Shrewsbury went into the clash against Northampton Town needing a result and a performance after a run which had seen them not score for seven games across all competitions.
It is amazing what a difference a couple of weeks can make to the complexion of a football season.
