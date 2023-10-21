Shrewsbury 1 Derby County 0 - Report

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Matt Taylor's team are starting to make a habit of winning 1-0 in League One and they did it again at the Croud Meadow on Saturday against the Rams.

Town had plenty of chances throughout the game to score and were superb on the day with the crucial moment coming via a Conor Hourihane own goal just after half-time.

Tom Bayliss had missed a penalty in the first half, but aside from that Shrews went close through Max Mata, Dan Udoh and Taylor Perry in their best performance of the season to date.

They defended well too, with Marko Marosi making a string of good saves to keep Town's clean sheet intact late as they registered another three points.

ANALYSIS

The game was the first time one of the division's 'big hitters' had visited the Meadow, and as expected, it led to a bumper crowd.

Shrews were looking to build on their last two results, which had seen them take four points from a possible six available.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Ryan Nyambe of Derby County (AMA)

The home side would have been well up for the clash and they started brightly as Carl Winchester forced Joe Wildsmith low to his right side.

Derby have been good on the road so far this season and they settled down.

They should have taken the lead when Curtis Nelson headered at Marko Marosi. Town's keeper produced a superb one-handed stop to deny him - low to his right.

The visitors continued to feel their way in, Tom Barkhuizen also going close when Bird crossed from the left forcing Marosi into a smart save.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Korey Smith of Derby County (AMA)

The opening 20 minutes saw Derby dominate the ball, but Town edged their way into the half as it wore on.

They have lacked goals this season and have not created too many clear-cut chances, but they were impressive in the first 45 minutes.

They were gifted a penalty when Max Mata was brought down by Nelson, a decision that looked harsh on the Rams - but something Shrews would take.

Boyhood Derby fan Bayliss was given the chance to convert the spot kick but he smashed it into the Derby fans.

Despite that, moments later they went close again. Mata, who is still in search of his first goal in a Town shirt, was sent through by Bayliss, but his right-footed effort was blocked by the legs of Joe Wildsmith.

Craig Forsyth of Derby County and Max Mata of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

It fell to Bayliss on the volley, but he was could not get his effort on target.

Salop had put in a good display up to half-time but the key then was to sustain it with Derby having an embarrassment of riches on their bench.

And they did. Wildsmith remained in top form for the Rams denying Udoh with a simply outstanding save.

The forward took one touch in the area, he turned and hit it first time, it looked destined for the corner, but the keeper somehow kept it out.

Eventually, the pressure tolled and they finally took the lead via a Hourihane own goal.

Lovely play from Winchester on the right, his cross went over the head of Mata and as Bayliss pressured Hourihane he turned it into his own goal.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

You could say it was the least Shrewsbury deserved in what had been a good display to that point.

The visitors were always going to come hard at Town and skipper Chey Dunkley produced a magnificent challenge to deny Mendez-Laing before Marosi did well to deny Sibley.

Sraha was solid all afternoon, but he almost turned into his own net, this time the bar was there to save him.

As the game wore on Town should have added to their lead and been out of sight.

Perry shot inches wide and Bowman had an effort from a narrow angle that Wildsmith had to keep out.

Sibley forced Marosi into another reflex stop in added time at the end of the game, and then Bowman missed a huge chance to put the game beyond doubt seconds later.

Subs

Shrews: Marosi, Sraha, Dunkley, Flanagan, Fleming (Benning 79), Winchester, Kenneh, Perry, Bayliss (Bennett 94), Udoh, Mata (Bowman 79).

Subs: Burgoyne, Anderson, Benning, Sobowale, Bennett, Bowman, Pierre.

Derby: Wildsmith, Forsyth (Bradley 92), Cashin, Barkhuizen (Mendez-Laing 64), Bird, Collins (Waghorn 64), Smith (Washington 64), Sibley, Fornah (Hourihane 45), Nyambe, Nelson.