Shrewsbury Town appoint Liam Dooley as chief executive

Shrewsbury Town's new CEO Liam Dooley.

The club have been without a CEO for more than five months since Brian Caldwell left back in May this year.

Dooley, who is set to start work in Shropshire immediately, arrives from Sheffield Wednesday where he spent more than four years with the Owls.

Firstly, working as commercial director before being promoted to chief operating officer by chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Dooley said he is delighted to be at Shrewsbury, he is 'passionate about communication' and is looking forward to working with fans and supporter groups.

He said: “The opportunity to work with the chairman and the club at this time is something I cannot wait to get started with.

“Shrewsbury Town is such a valuable part of the community and I am keen to expand those links and develop the club on and off the pitch.

“I’m passionate about communication and I am looking forward to working with supporters groups, partners, fans and the media as we continue to move the club forward.”

Chairman Roland Wycherley said it feels like the 'time is right' for the appointment.

“Liam is someone I have been working to bring into the football club for some months so I’m delighted to get him on board.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the club and has a strong background in football.

“In May, strategies were taken to protect the club and its immediate future.