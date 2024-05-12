Police on the hunt for egg-throwing culprits causing chaos in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury police were asking for help to locate a blue Toyota Yaris in Shrewsbury at around 9pm on Saturday.

The occupants of the car were spotted driving around the town centre throwing raw eggs out of the window.

Cops put out a call on social media in the immediate aftermath, asking anyone who had spotted the vehicle to call 101.

At 9.09pm, a spokesperson for the force said: "We have had reports of a blue Toyota Yaris driving around Shrewsbury town centre approx 15 mins ago throwing raw eggs out of the windows.

"Please message or call 101 if you happen to see the car and can get its registration number."

Predictably, the debacle had respondents cracking a series of egg-related puns.

"You've got to be yolking!" said one, while another predicted the culprits would be "walking on eggshells" after the appeal.