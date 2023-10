Analysis: Injuries are starting to bite but there is plenty of fight from Shrewsbury

Given Shrewsbury Town’s availability issues this week a point on the road is not something to be scoffed at.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Michael Morrison of Cambridge United. Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and John-Kymani Gordon of Cambridge United. Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1. Dan Udoh goes on the charge as he moves away from Michael Morrison (AMA) Town’s Tom Bayliss on the ball Last-gasp hero – Taylor Perry sets off to celebrate after his late strike earned Shrewsbury a point on the road The injury toll is beginning to really hurt Shrews, just like it did last year.