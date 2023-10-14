Notification Settings

Aaron Pierre returns to Shrewsbury Town on short-term deal

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town have re-signed Aaron Pierre on a short-term deal.

Aaron Pierre (AMA)

The 30-year-old, who joined Salop from Northampton in 2019 went on to make 99 appearances.

The defender has spent the past few weeks training with Salop and has penned a deal until January.

Pierre has been named in the Salop squad for the trip to Cambridge and is delighted to have made a return to the club.

He said: "I'm thrilled to be back. The fans of this club have always been amazing with me - from the moment I arrived to the moment I left they were magnificent so I'm really grateful to get the chance to play in front of them again.

"There is a board at the training ground that shows all the players who have made 100 appearances for the club and I used to look at that and was desperate to get on it.

"Unfortunately, I left having played 99 games so now I can't wait to make up for lost time and get that 100th game under my belt.

"It really is amazing to be back at a club where you feel loved so I can't wait to pull on the shirt again."

Salop boss Matt Taylor is a former team mate of Pierre's and is delighted to have him in as cover following an injury to Morgan Feeney.

He added: "Aaron is a player I know very well having played with him. He also has a strong affiliation with the football club.

"He is a man of immense character and a very good person.

"He has signed a short-term contract to the beginning of January to give us cover while Morgan Fenney recovers from the injury he sustained during the win over Northampton.

"He has a point to prove. And has integrated into the group really well."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

