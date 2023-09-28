Shrewsbury Town's injured trio 'on track'

Elliot Thorpe of Shrewsbury Town.

Salop are currently without Elliot Thorpe, who is suffering from a back problem, and Jordan Shipley, who has a knee issue.

George Nurse has also been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament for the second consecutive year in pre-season.

Thorpe was expected to be out until the middle of October, while Shipley was expected to be out until December.

“They are at least on track,” Taylor said, when asked if they will be back around the dates first mentioned when they were diagnosed.

“It is good, they are getting bigger in the gym.

“They are spending a lot of time in there doing a lot of weights.

“They will see their progress as being slow, but we are seeing marked improvements in their rehabilitation on a daily basis.

“What we are doing is we are taking baby steps with all three of them.

“I am not sure, if you are asking me for specific dates as to when they will be back fit, it would be very difficult for me to give you that information.

“The one thing that I do know is that all three players are making the right steps to recovery.”

There is positive news on Carl Winchester though, the midfielder was on the receiving end of an alleged stamp by Darren Pratley at the weekend and he had to be replaced around the hour mark.

Taylor has confirmed Winchester has trained all week and will be available for selection for the game.

It has been a tough run for Shrews. To have three players injured, who all play in the same position, is understandably creating challenges for Taylor.

They have now not scored for more than 500 minutes in League One and could do with having all players available to them.

But despite all this, the boss says his side are in really good spirits heading into the game against Charlton.

He said: “Our players are in a good spot at the moment, albeit we have not scored enough goals.

“So that is the thing that needs to change.