Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor: Sport is full of emotion

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Salop had a steady first month of the League One season, showing some promise in their opening fixtures.

But since then it has changed for Town, who have now gone on to lose their last three league games and have not scored for more than 500 minutes.

And the Town boss says he must stay level when dealing with the success and failure being a head coach brings.

He said: “It is a different emotion to playing when you are a coach.

“One of the hardest parts of the job is to stay on a level playing field, and making sure you never get too high or low.

“The players need emotion to play and perform, but my role is to be constant in the behaviour that I exhibit, and bring the same energy every day.

“I have played enough football and know what it takes to be successful, and there is no magic wand.

“It is about hard work in training. The best team I played in, and the best players worked harder than the opposition and that is the reason they were so good.”

Town looked to lower the average age of the squad this summer, which is something they did.

They ended up bringing in 14 new players and Taylor says because of the high turnover they are still learning about each other.

He said: “It is normal, they are still learning because we signed 14 new players this summer, that is a big turnover, some enforced through injury.

“They are still learning, and as a group of men, they are good people.

“Obviously those who don’t play are disappointed, but they are respectful, and I’ve been through it myself, it is hard when you are not in the team.

“The worst part of the job is to pick just 11 players, so from my perspective, it is making sure they are all ready when called upon.

“We don’t have a huge squad, but we have a good squad of men that are in it for each other, and they are 100 per cent still learning about each other.”