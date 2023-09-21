Shrewsbury to make late calls over Carl Winchester and Taylor Perry ahead of Leyton Orient trip

Carl Winchester (AMA)

The duo missed the midweek EFL Trophy penalty shoot-out win over Brighton U21s through injury - and are a doubt for the weekend despite taking part in sections of training on Thursday.

Head coach Matt Taylor insisted that the club's medical staff need another 24 hours to make a decision on whether the pair will be in contention for their clash at Brisbane Road.

He said: "They trained today, they didn't do all the session so we will have to look at that tomorrow and it will be a conversation between the football and medical staff.

"We are not sure as of yet whether they are both fully fit, but if they are it will be a positive boost to the squad.

"It is always tough but fortunately we have lots of quality in that area of the pitch with our squad.

"Barring the long term ones they are the only two and we are in good health at the moment, so we will just have to wait 24 hours to see if those individuals will be available."

Taylor played a near full strength side against Brighton on Tuesday evening - and the Salop chief explained that is something else he and has staff have had to monitor in training this week.

He added: "We had a good session today, we've gone into lots of detail.

"But we have to be careful of those players who are two days post game.