Matt Taylor wants Shrewsbury forwards to fight it out

Dan Udoh is one of the Salop forwards battling it out for a spot (AMA)

The Salop boss has Dan Udoh, Ryan Bowman, Kieran Phillips and Max Mata to choose between in attack.

And that is providing Taylor with a welcome headache ahead of Bristol Rovers’ visit to The Croud Meadow tomorrow (3pm).

“I think competition in the squad is really good, I’m really pleased with where we are at,” said Taylor. “It’s now up to the players that are out of the team to really push the players that are in the team and make sure that it becomes really difficult for me to pick a team.

“You want players who show you just how hungry they are.

“We have got that here. Competition is tough. It’s becoming harder to pick a team.

“And now it’s up to me and the coaches to make sure we select the best team based on how the players have training the opposition we are facing.”

While Udoh and Bowman have started every League One fixture so far this season, summer signings Phillips and Mata have been restricted to substitute appearances.

“We always wanted to have at least four strikers in the building – especially now with extended games,” added Taylor. “What we have attempted to do is get those four players to a point where they are all ready to play if required and to start games.

“Competition is fierce within that part of the squad.

“If you look at Dan and Ryan, they have started nearly every game. That’s because we didn’t have the opportunity to look at other options. We now have.”

Meanwhile, Taylor is looking forward to meeting up with former team-mate Joey Barton, but knows the Bristol Rovers boss will provide him with a difficult game.

“They are a very good football team and he (Barton) has got an exceptional squad,” said Taylor. “He has got lots of options both in attacking areas and in defence.

“They like to play through the thirds. Joe was a team-mate of mine when we won the Championship with Burnley. It will be good to see him and good to catch up with him afterwards. But my focus is on us.

“Joey is at a stage in his career where he is experienced. Bristol Rovers are the second club he has managed and it’s good to see a former team-mate do well.

“Hopefully we can make sure we put in a performance so that at the end of the game, when we shake hands, we are having a conversation in a positive light.

“It’s good to see players you have played with doing well. Joe is now an experienced manager with the amount of games he’s seen through.

“It will be a tough game for us. Joey’s team will replicate him as a person and having played with him I know exactly what that is.