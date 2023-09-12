Jason Sraha settled at Shrewsbury as he works for big chance

Jason Sraha in action during Forest Green Rovers (AMA)

Sraha, 20, joined Salop following his release from Barnsley in the summer, having come through the ranks at Chelsea, before spending time at Arsenal.

He worked with Salop coach Marcus Bignot during a previous loan spell with Guiseley, and he penned a one-year deal at the Croud Meadow, with the option of a second.

Sraha has so far made one start and a substitute appearance this season for Salop - but is keen to get more games under his belt after settling in the area.

He told the club's website: "My first few weeks here have been really positive,” the defender said.

“As soon as I walked through the door the gaffer and Marcus were the first people to greet me which was really nice.

“I think when you join a new club it’s important to get settled as quickly as you can and I am settled now.

“I’ve found a place. When I first got here I was in a hotel but the club secretary, Jayne (Bebb), sorted me a place. It’s in Shrewsbury and is really nice.

“I’m enjoying it so now it’s all about taking on board what the coaching staff are telling me and trying to play as many games as possible.”

The defender is one of a raft of new signings to come through the doors during what has been a summer of change at Salop.

He is having to bide his time to wait for his Salop chance - and has revealed how his girlfriend, who studies sports science, is assisting him off the field.

He added: "My girlfriend is at university in London studying sports science but she wants to do a masters in sports psychology.