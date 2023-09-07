Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor believes side can still progress in EFL Trophy

Matt Taylor the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town applauds after the 3-0 defeat (AMA)

Salop fell to their second disappointing defeat on the road in the space of three days after losing 3-0 to the League Two side on Tuesday night, who made eight changes and handed a debut to 15-year-old Issac Hughes.

Town did have their chances in the game, but they were not clinical enough in front of goal and they were punished for some sloppy defending after the break.

Despite the result, Taylor says they will continue to look to win games in the competition with the aim of qualifying.

He said: “We’re taking this competition seriously. We’ve made changes at Forest Green Rovers, but I believe the players who came in are senior players who are part of the first-team squad.

“We are going to take this competition seriously; we would like to make sure we get two positive results because we want to get through to the next round of the cup.

“But, to start the way we have with that result is hugely underwhelming, so what we need to do now is when we play the next game in this cup, we need to perform better and take our chances.”

Meanwhile, Nohan Kenneh has been called up to play for Liberia in their upcoming matches against Morocco, who they play on Saturday before playing Ghana next Tuesday.

He will then return to Shropshire to join up with his team-mates as they prepare for the game against Bristol Rovers at the Croud Meadow.

Taylor also revealed the substitutions he made at half-time and the fact Morgan Feeney was missing from the squad on Tuesday were based on advice from the medical staff at the club.

He said: “They were planned from Sunday after conversations with medical staff. Morgan Feeney trained on Tuesday.

“Nohan Kenneh also trained on Tuesday before he flew off to Morroco on Wednesday as he is on international duty so they were planned, and they were not changes that we made because anyone was injured.”