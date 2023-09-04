Matt Taylor targets a Shrewsbury Wembley trip

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

His Shrews side fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Carlisle United in League One at the weekend, but they have an immediate chance to bounce back when they take on Forest Green Rovers tomorrow night.

Last season the competition was used as a chance to give youth players an opportunity to get valuable minutes, but Taylor says that even though there could be a few changes, they intend to win in Gloucestershire.

“I think it is an opportunity for us to try and be successful as a football club,” he said when asked how Town will approach the competition this year.

Seriously

“We are taking this competition seriously and we want to go and win a game of football.

“We are aware that we are in a difficult group but what an opportunity for somebody or a team from League One or League Two to get to Wembley.

“I think it is a great competition. There are players who need minutes, and with us not having a game next weekend we will make some changes but we will go and try and win the game.

“What I do know is that whatever teams is picked we need to be more ruthless in the final third than we were.”