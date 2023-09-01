Shrewsbury Town's walking footballers seek silverware against former favourite Nigel Jemson

Nottingham Forest's squad features former Salop favourite Nigel Jemson

Shrewsbury 99ers, a team for players aged 50 and above, are competing in the regional final of the NTC National Cup against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Forest squad, who won the competition last year, includes former Forest, Shrewsbury Town and England under-21 international Nigel Jemson.

Former striker Jemson, 54, scored 36 goals in 109 games for Shrewsbury between 2000 and 2002, the most appearances and goals for any club in his career.

He will be looking to fire his side to another victory in the competition, known as the FA Cup of walking football, which will take place at 4pm on Saturday at Shrewsbury College, London Road.

Shrewsbury 99ers, who play in the Birmingham Walking Football League Premier Division, have made their way through four rounds to reach the final against the reigning champions.

A first round victory over Birmingham side Messi Diamonds was followed by a win over Dudley-based Hartshill Strollers.

A bye in the quarter-final set up a clash with Worcester City in the semi-final, with the 99ers victorious and earning their chance at silverware this weekend.