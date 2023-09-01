Shrewsbury Town bring in Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan

Tom Finnigan during a loan spell at Crewe

He made 16 appearances for Crewe Alexandra after joining on loan in January last season - scoring his first career goal in the win over Hartlepool.

The arrival of Finnigan gives Shrewsbury much-needed reinforcements in the middle of the park with youngster Travis Hernes set to depart to join Premier League side Newcastle.

Finnigan will not be involved in tomorrow's trip to Carlisle as he was not registered in time but could feature against Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy.

He is Town's second arrival of deadline day with them also securing the services of left back Brandon Fleming on loan from Hull.