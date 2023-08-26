Fleetwood 0 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

Matt Taylor's side were put under pressure in the first half by their hosts before the complexion of the game changed when Dan Udoh scored his first competitive goal since coming back from a long-term injury lay-off three minutes before the break.

Moments later the game changed even more in Town's favour when goalkeeper, Jay Lynch, clattered Ryan Bowman when he was through on goal to go down to 10 men.

But despite having a man more Town struggled against their hosts who never gave up in search of an equaliser forcing Salop into several late blocks and a couple of saves from Marko Marosi.

Town were forced to defend by their hosts and when Fleetwood went down to nine men in added-on time that was that - a first away win under Taylor.

ANALYSIS

Matt Taylor named an unchanged starting XI from the side that fell to a 1-0 defeat at Lincoln. They put in a decent display, but ultimately, they failed to make the most of the opportunities they created.

Town had won the last two of their trips to Highbury Stadium against the Cod Army, with Tom Bayliss scoring a wonderful strike at this ground last season to give them a narrow 1-0 victory.

It was a worrying start for Salop when Jordan Shipley had to be replaced in the eighth minute after taking a blow to his knee.

The hosts went close when Ryan Graydon beat Joe Anderson for pace down the left and crossed for former Derby striker Jack Marriott, but the forward could not get a toe on it to turn it home in what was by far and away the best chance of the opening quarter.

Graydon gave Anderson a bit of a working over in the first half, beating him again just before the half-hour mark and crossing. It fell to Junior Quitirna, but somehow Salop kept his effort out of their net.

Town were second best for the majority of the first period but they went ahead against the run of the play when Udoh capitalised on Scott Robertson's slip in his own half.

He ran the length of the pitch, though, and showed great composure to slot beyond Lynch.

The goal shocked the hosts, and still reeling from going behind it got worse for them when Lynch hauled down Bowman when he was through on goal - the keeper was shown a straight red.

After the break, Salop had a great chance to double the lead, but Carl Winchester chose to shoot rather than cross when Bowman was in acres of space in the six-yard box.

Despite the numerical advantage, it was not overly convincing for Shrews and the offside flag saved them from being level when Marriott tapped home after Morgan Feeney had been dispossessed in his own half.

Town had to make more important blocks as they rode their luck against the hosts - not even the introduction of Mata and Phillips could change the direction of travel.

Josh Earl received his marching orders in stoppage time after an incident involving Elliott Bennett.

It put the game beyond the home side with just a small amount of time left.

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Shipley (Benning 8), Anderson, Winchester, Kenneh, Perry (Bennett 79), Bayliss, Udoh (Phillips 62), Bowman (Mata 62). #Salop

Subs: Burgoyne, Benning, Bennett, Mata, Hernes, Phillips, Flanagan.

Fleetwood: Lynch, Lawal, Robertson (Johnston 45), Vela (Broom 80), Mayor (McMullan 43), Marriott (Williams 73), Quitirna (Hayes 80), Graydon, Nsiala, Earl.