Fraser Kerr sounds a Telford warning

Kevin Wilkin (AFC Telford United Manager) and Mark Noon - Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography.

Kevin Wilkin’s team welcome one of the manager’s former clubs, Nuneaton Borough, in what might be considered a clash between the two of the Southern Central Premier’s fancied sides.

Kerr, the Scottish defender and summer recruit from York, admitted Telford are disappointed with a return of just four points from their first three games.

A defeat and draw on the road at Leiston and Redditch United has highlighted to Kerr, 30, and other Bucks players that opposition are raising their levels.

“We’ve seen from the last two games that teams playing against us will see us as a bit of a scalp,” Kerr said ahead of the Nuneaton clash.

“I don’t mean any disrespect to any other team in the league when I say this is a club that’s out of place, and teams will raise their game when they’re playing against us, so we need to make sure we’re on it and to raise our game so that doesn’t become a factor.”

Nuneaton, last season’s beaten play-off finalists, endured a tough start to the season themselves with successive defeats, but collected a first win of the season by seeing off Long Eaton United in midweek.

Kerr added: “As a group, we are disappointed in the start we’ve made and with the points total over the first three games.

“We’ve spoken about it and it’s up to us to rectify it and get a positive result at home.

“If you look at it, I think the lads have stuck together when there have been difficult moments.