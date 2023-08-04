Shrewsbury's George Nurse ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in ‘freak accident’

George Nurse (AMA)

The left-sided defender has only just come back from a similar injury after missing the vast majority of last season.

Taylor confirmed it is the same leg as before – which is a hammer blow to both Nurse and Shrews’ pre-season plans.

Taylor was desperately sad for Nurse and said the club will provide him all the support he needs during his rehabilitation citing the injury as just a complete ‘freak accident’.

He said: “He has our best wishes and my best wishes. I am just disappointed for George because he had shown such good signs during pre-season but one thing that I do know is that we will 100 per cent support him as a football club he is our player and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“I think it is (the same leg as last time) but it is slightly different as to the action of how it happened.

“He did really well with his rehab, we were really impressed with where he was physically it was just a freak accident.”

Taylor then went on to commend the way Nurse has dealt with the news since his diagnosis.

“I think first and foremost I have to commend George’s ability to accept what has happened to him,” the boss continued.

“He is so unfortunate to have ruptured his ACL through no fault of his own. I must say that.

“It was a challenge, and unfortunately the opposing player landed on his knee in such a way.

“However, the one thing that I do know, having known George for a short time, is that he has had the mental capacity to accept what has happened to him and that he has our best wishes and my best wishes.”

Meanwhile, Taylor explained the reason why the club have decided to loan Tom Bloxham out to Morecambe after he joined the Shrimps a few weeks back.

He said: “It was a difficult decision as Tom has obviously come through here.

“We felt that over the last 12 to 18 months Tom has missed out on a lot of football.

“And therefore missed a lot of his development. I think understanding that having come from Spurs when I worked there and realising just how important those formative years are.

“I think we could not guarantee him football, whereas I think Morecambe can and I think it is good for him to go there and score goals.

“He is going there with a good manager in Derek Adams, he will be firm but fair with him and he will get opportunities to play.