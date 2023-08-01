David Longwell leaves Shrewsbury Town for Burnley

David Longwell the first team coach of Shrewsbury Town..

Longwell has spent four-and-a-half years in Shropshire after being recruited by Brian Caldwell to academy director, but he was soon promoted to first-team coach.

But now the Scotsman has a new job in football with the Clarets, while Sean Parrish has joined the coaching staff at the Croud Meadow.

And when asked to reflect on his time at the club, Longwell said he his 'proud' of how the first team and the academy have forged a close relationship during his tenure.

He said: "When I arrived I didn't think I'd be here for four-and-a-half years. But it's been a really good journey and I've really enjoyed my time with the club.

"The academy is now really strong and there is now a lot more involvement with the first team. I think the link there is now better than it's ever been and that is obviously testament to what the club are trying to do.

"I think historically, Shrewsbury has been a club that has always brought its own players through. And what we have tried to do over the past four years is bring that back and I think we're on the right path.

"When I took over there was a lot of work to be done within the academy. But I'm really proud of the fact it is now so strong and has a really good reputation.

"I think that all the staff I have had from day one, right up to now, deserve a huge amount of credit for the amount of time and effort they have spent trying to help the players."

Micky Moore, the club's director of football, added his thanks to Longwell for his services to the club.

He said: "David has done a fantastic job building our academy over the past four years.

"He has an incredible work ethic, and I would like to personally thank him for all the help he has given me since I came to the club.