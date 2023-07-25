Pre-season: Stourbridge 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Elliot Thorpe of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

The on loan Luton wideman fired home in the 10th minute with Dexter Walters then netting an equaliser for the Black Country hosts, against a Town team which contained a sprinkling of first-team players and two trialists in the shape of former Coventry defender Jordan Willis and ex-Villa youth team ace Jordan Lindley.

Aiden O’Brien, who played a full 90 minutes for the first time in pre-season, had the first attempt of the game but could not get his left-footed shot on target after a strong run forward by Thorpe had put the hosts on the back foot.

A few minutes later the wing-back took matters into his own hands, cutting in from the left flank and hammering a powerful shot over the head of the Stourbridge goalkeeper and into the roof of the net.

Travis Hernes of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

O’Brien saw an effort blocked after a neat pass from Lindley found the attacker in space on the edge of the box but it was Stour who then drew level.

Willis, who had looked the picture of composure to that point, was guilty of taking one too many touches dribbling out of defence and lost the ball. Walters still had plenty to do but his finish was powerful and though Harry Burgoyne in the Town goal was able to get a fingertip to it, he could not divert its journey to the corner of the net.

Harvey Watts of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Burgoyne, a relative spectator to that point, was suddenly very busy and did well to hold Luke Benbow’s drive from the edge of the box. Alex Prosser than whistled a cross through the six-yard box with neither Benbow or Niall Flint able to get the final touch.

Willis’ night ended seven minutes into the second half when he sustained a knock and was replaced off the bench by Nana Owusu.

Watts, who had earlier headed straight at the home goalkeeper, brought a sharp save from the latter with a snapshot from the edge of the box. Thorpe was unable to repeat his heroics from the first half when he sent a free-kick straight down the keeper’s throat after Tunmise Sobowale had been felled 25 yards out.

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Stour, just as they had in the first half, came alive after the midway point of the period but Flint was unable to keep a volley down when arriving unmarked at the far post before Benbow looped a shot over Burgoyne’s bar.