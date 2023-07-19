Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tom Bayliss battling for Shrewsbury fitness

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss is working hard to get fit ahead of the new season – according to boss Matt Taylor.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town leaves the pitch with an injury (AMA)
Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town leaves the pitch with an injury (AMA)

The former Coventry City man joined Salop last summer from Preston North End, and he had a successful season at The Croud Meadow making 36 appearances and scoring six goals.

But his season was cruelly ended when he suffered ankle ligament damage in Town’s win against Morecambe in March.

Bayliss, who spent most of his time playing in the number 10 role under boss Steve Cotterill, then had surgery on his ankle.

The 24-year-old returned from injury in the first half of Town’s pre-season game against West Brom last weekend and he is building up his fitness ahead of the new season.

He said: “He is back in full training is Tom. He has worked hard over the summer he needs to work harder still because for us to see the best version of him he needs to get fit.

“He is aware of that, he is going to use the next few weeks in pre-season to do that.

“I think Tom is an exceptionally gifted footballer, our job is to keep pushing him every day. That is what we have to do as coaches and as staff.

“The one thing I would say is there is not one player since we have come in that has pushed back against anything. They seem to be in and that is all we can ask for.”

Bayliss joins Dan Udoh and George Nurse who are also returning from long injury lay-offs.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News