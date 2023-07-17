Shrewsbury Town sign Nohan Kenneh on loan from Hibernian

Nohan Kenneh has joined Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan from Scottish Premier League outfit Hibernian (Picture: AMA)

The 20-year-old made 19 league appearances for Hibs at the start of last season – 15 of which were in the Scottish Premier League. He then went out on loan in January joining Ross County for the rest of the season where he made another 16 SPL appearances.

And now the midfielder, who came through the academy system at Leeds United, has secured a move to Shropshire for the 23/24 campaign as he seeks more game time.

Kenneh is known for being a ball-winner in the middle of the park – something which he will look to add to Matt Taylor’s side.

He said: “I would say I am more of a ball-winning central midfielder. I like just like to break up play and play forward quickly.

“I try to keep it ticking and help the back four. So that is my game making the midfielders in front of me do their work and keeping it simple.”

Kenneh came through the England youth system representing them at various age groups but has since switched his allegiance to Liberia where he now plays his international football.

“I have been with England in the youth set-up, which was a fantastic experience with the facilities but when Liberia came calling they had been contacting me for a while so I think it was a good move at the right time. I am delighted to be at Shrewsbury. Obviously, I have trained and I cannot wait to get going.

“Training was good there was a lot of tactical work and we tried to work on our pressing and our pressing patterns.

“I feel like it is good so far and the boys have been really good so I can’t wait to get going really.”

Shrewsbury get their pre-season campaign under way in front of fans this weekend when they welcome Coventry City to The Croud Meadow. It will be the first time that several new players will be on show in front of supporters including Kenneh.

And the youngster has played at Elland Road in the past with Leeds, the club where he came through the youth ranks, and Salop’s new midfielder explained how he has got to this stage of his career.

He continued: “So I was at Leeds since I was quite young, I did all my scholarship there and they were in the Premier League a bit during my time and I was on the bench.

“But I wanted to play more game time so I moved up north to Scotland, which is where I am now with Hibernian.