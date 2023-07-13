Shrewsbury sign defender Tunmise Sobowale

Tunmise Sobowale (AMA)

The 24-year-old has penned a one-year deal with an option to extend it in the club’s favour, after joining for an undisclosed fee from Irish side Waterford.

Sobowale made 19 League of Ireland appearances last season, scoring once, and has featured as a right-wing-back, centre-back and midfielder.

He said: “I’m over the moon. I’m happy to be here.

“I trained this morning and I’m feeling very good.

“I was looking at the club when my agent brought it to me. I saw a real family vibe and saw they were playing some good football and I thought to myself ‘I can get in here, get some games and do well for myself and for the club that’d be good.’

“I’m powerful, fast, direct going forward, passionate about the game and about doing well for the club.”

Sobowale has spent the majority of his career at Waterford, but has also had a spell with Finn Harps and loan moves at Spanish side Hercules and Irish outfit Athlone Town.

Head coach Matt Taylor said: “Tunmise is a player that we have been monitoring since I arrived at the club.

“He has very good athletic capabilities and is determined to prove himself in League One.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for him and we are delighted to sign him on a permanent contract.