Shrewsbury Town sell captain Luke Leahy to Wycombe Wanderers for undisclosed fee

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2.

The Salop skipper, who joined the club back in 2021 from Bristol Rovers started every single game for the club in last season's 12th placed finish.

The club took up an option to extend his deal at the end of the season however, as revealed by the Shropshire Star on Monday, the midfielder had handed in a transfer request.

It was believed the club would only agree to sell Leahy if their asking price was met - and the Shropshire Star understands that after turning down multiple bids from the Chairboys, Salop have now received a six-figure sum for the 30-year-old.

Salop director of football Micky Moore has explained the timeline of events leading to Leahy's departure - and revealed the club had offered the departing captain a new and improved contract following bids from Wycombe.

He explained: "We received numerous bids for Luke which were all turned down.

“Luke was informed about what was going on all the way through and we subsequently offered him a new and improved contract which he turned down.

“He made it quite clear that he would like a new challenge and to move on to pastures new.

“But we also made it very clear to Wycombe that we would not sell unless they met our asking price.

“As a result, Luke put a transfer request in. Then on Tuesday, Wycombe came back and agreed to our asking price and the add-ons we wanted in the deal.

“We then granted permission for them to speak to Luke and complete the deal.”

In a statement Salop's website, the club added: "Everyone at Shrewsbury Town would like to thank Luke for his incredible efforts over the past two years. We wish him all the best for the future."

Leahy became a firm fan's favourite during his time at the club, netting 21 goals in 101 games in all competitions.

He was signed by Steve Cotterill in 2021 as a left back before quickly being converted into a central midfielder.